Two fresh Lana Del Rey tracks? It’s Christmas. The songstress has teamed up with A$AP Rocky for the stellar tracks ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love,’ and you can listen to them now.

Lana Del Rey gifted us with “Groupie Love” and “Summer Bummer” today, July 12, via Beats 1, and you can hear them both below! “Summer Bummer” features A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti and it’s exactly what your beach playlist needed. Lana’s voice definitely works with A$AP’s hip-hop sound, and of course we’re thrilled at the throwback to their collaboration on the “National Anthem” music video. A$AP features on “Groupie Love” as well, and we’re obsessed.

Lana has slowly started teasing her new album Lust For Life. She first released the record’s title track that featured The Weeknd on April 19. Their PDA-filled music video together was absolutely steamy. It totally fit in with Lana’s vintage aesthetic and The Weeknd’s tortured vibes. Lana revealed that she has a track coming with the legendary Stevie Nicks, 68, on this new album too. She has got to stop taunting us with these incredible tidbits and give us the whole thing already!

The album’s trailer hinted at what’s in store for Lust For Life. “There’s no place I’d rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird,” Lana’s mysterious character said. She looked like she was living in the famous Hollywood sign! “Even those these times can feel a little bit crazy, they’re not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before,” the ghostly character said. Will Lana’s entire album be about an immortal ghost?

Listen to “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love:”

