Gone are the days when Kylie Jenner was the queen of plumping her pout. Khloe Kardashian’s lips are looking bigger than ever, and she’s coming for Kylie’s crown. VOTE for the pout you think is plumper!

Once upon a time, it was a major deal that Kylie Jenner, 19, got lip injections. Growing up, Kylie was insecure about having thin lips, so she did something about it — and the world freaked. Suddenly, Kylie had this massive pout, which she initially tried to pass off as over-lining with lip liner. Now, Kylie’s just as famous for her lips as she is for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She’s even built a beauty empire out of it! Diehard Kylie Cosmetics fans descend upon the website every time she releases a new lip kit in a matte, or metallic shade inspired by one of her sisters. People desperately want that patented Kylie pout.

That includes her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33! All of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have flawless beauty games, and Khloe seems to have followed suit on the inflated lips trend. She was spotted one a night out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, recently, and her lips looked bigger than ever! It’s apparent that she was achieving the look with makeup — maybe some over-lining (she’s proudly shared her exact routine for doing that) — and the effect was seamless.

It’s proof that women with all lip types can achieve that pillowy look with the right tools and know how. Back in 2015, a source told HollywoodLife.com that Kylie wasn’t feeling Khloe doing the full lip thing at all. She lashed out at Khloe after seeing her try out over-lining and it was brutal! “She’s already chastised Khloe and told her she looks stupid for trying to steal her trademark image. She even told Khloe to stop while she’s ahead because she’ll never have perfect lips. Kylie’s lips are her trademark and no one in the family has a pair that’s sexier than hers,” the source told us. Ouch!

Clearly, Kylie’s come around, because 1. you can’t trademark big lips and 2. you can’t police what your sister wants to do with her makeup! We think each lady looks perfectly lovely, but we can’t decide — whose pout is plumper? Browse through our gallery above and be sure to vote below!

