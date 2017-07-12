Kylie Jenner Channeling Rihanna: 7 Times She Copied The Singer’s Style

RiRi, is that you? Kylie Jenner is totally taking tips from Rihanna’s style and we have the pics to prove it. See all the times she channeled BadGal right here.

Our fave stylish stars love to use one another for fashion inspiration, and it looks like Kylie Jenner is turning towards Rihanna as a source of style for her latest looks. While both stars are known for their edgy, cool fashion sense, we totally didn’t even realize how many times Kylie recreated some of our fave BadGal’s outfits! You know what they say: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

From formal looks to casual outfits and everything in between, Kylie’s affinity for Rihanna’s fierce sense of style isn’t going unnoticed. In fact, a Rihanna fan account on Twitter was quick to point out all the times both Kylie and her big sis, Kendall Jenner, copied RiRi’s looks.

Not only do they share the same sense of style, but both Kylie and Rihanna work with PUMA, with Kylie being the face of a collection and Rihanna designing for the brand under her FENTY label. The comparisons extend far beyond their dressing and business, as both stars often sport the same hair and beauty looks.

Sure, it could just be a coincidence as they both have their own fierce fashion sense, however, if you’re going to channel anyone there’s no better person to emulate than Rihanna! Not only is she a total trendsetter, rocking daring trends we wouldn’t even think to try, but she manages to infuse her killer confidence in each and every look. The sidewalk is her runway. Seriously, have you ever seen a look RiRi couldn’t pull off?!

From fierce fringe to bold puffer coats and camouflage prints, check out the five times Kylie had us doing a double-take with her Rihanna-esque looks. Who do you think wore these looks best, Kylie or RiRi?