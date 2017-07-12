News!

Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For 80 Cents On 80th Anniversary — But There’s A Catch

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their 80th anniversary on Friday, July 14, and donut fans (so everyone) will be able to get their hands on a dozen donuts for just 80 cents. Of course, there’s just one catch…

Krispy Kreme turns 80 this year, and they’re offering one dozen donuts for 80 cents — as long as you buy a dozen first.  “Here’s to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen (US/CAN – no coupon needed),” the official account tweeted on July 6. Still a pretty good deal!

A dozen Original Glazed donuts will run you about $8, and other varieties $9 (you’re allowed to mix your first dozen, but the 80 cents dozen has to be Original Glazed) so that comes down to approximately 36-38 cents per donut. Not bad! Click here to find your location. 

The first Krispy Kreme opened in Winston-Salen, NC on July 13, 1937. According to the official site: “Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, rented a building in what is now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, NC, and began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts to local grocery stores.” Basically, we can thank this guy Vernon for making our lives magical. Also, fun fact: As of 2016, Shaquille O’Neal owns a Krispy Kreme store in Atlanta, GA. Talk about goals.

