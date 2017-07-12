Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt: Brad & Angie’s Twins Turn 9 — See How Much They’ve Grown

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s twins are growing up so fast! While Knox & Vivienne are the stars’ youngest kids, they’re officially 9 years old! See cute pics of the youngsters here & help us celebrate their b-day.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt turned nine years old on July 12, and we cannot believe how fast time is flying! The cuties, who are Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie‘s, 42, youngest of their six children, have gotten so big over the past year and we’ve loved watching them grow! Click through the gallery above to see past and present pics of the birthday kids — and prepare to feel old. To see ALL the Jolie-Pitt kids through through the years, click here.

While the past year has definitely had its ups and downs for the whole Jolie-Pitt fam, the kids HAVE had their fair share of fun. Both Brad and Angie have made sure to spend quality time with Knox and Vivienne despite the tumultuous relationship they now have with each other. Back in January, Angelina took the twins on a shopping spree amidst her and Brad’s custody battle, and the threesome seemed to have a great day out and about together. Knox, Vivienne, and Angelina hit up the Malibu Country Mart mall, and during their outing, we couldn’t help noticing how much Knox looks like his famous dad!

A few months later, in March, Angie took all the kids — including Knox and Vivienne — to Cambodia where they all got to attend the premiere of the actress’ film First They Killed My Father. On the family vacay, Angie was photographed enjoying a tuk tuk ride with her twins, and both children seemed to be having a good time. We can’t wait to see how Knox and Vivienne celebrate their special day this year, after all, last year they kept things pretty low-key. On their eighth b-day, Brad and Angie treated their youngsters to pancakes at The Griddle Café in West Hollywood.

“Brad and Angelina made a big fuss over the two kids. Everyone was in a great, happy mood,” an eyewitness at the café EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “They seemed happy, like a normal family… [Vivienne] was cute and excited that it was her special day.” Aw! And while their parents are no longer together THIS year, we have a feeling neither Brad nor Angie would miss their twins’ big day for the world! HBD, Vivienne and Knox!

