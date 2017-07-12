Kirk & Rasheeda Frost: His Latest Ploy To Win Back Her Heart

Man on a mission! Determined to win Rasheeda’s heart back, Kirk Frost has come up with a plan of action. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details about the ‘L&HH’ star’s latest ploy!

Jasmine who? Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Kirk Frost, 48, only has eyes for wifey Rasheeda, 35, (this week at least). Even though the couple aren’t living together right now, he’s not prepared to give up on their marriage. “All Kirk wants is to have his soul mate back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s kicking himself every day for messing up the way he did and he’s trying so hard to make things right again. He does she sweetest stuff for Rasheeda in hopes that she’ll fall back in love. The other day for example he had Karter, their youngest, and took him out to by Rasheeda flowers.”

Dang it, the music mogul really knows how to find a woman’s soft spot. “Rasheeda won’t be able to turn down flowers from her baby boy,” the source continues. “At the same time she’s going to know it was really Kirk who bought them since Karter is only three years old. Kirk is undeniably slick, he knows all the right moves. It’s going to be very hard for Rasheeda to stay mad at him forever.” Maybe not forever, but at least until alleged baby mamma Jasmine Washington goes away or until he shows the results of the paternity DNA test. Both of which have yet to happen.

Turns out Kirk still hasn’t taken the biggest step in saving his relationship, which is taking that damn DNA test in the first place! He revealed on the L&HH reunion show that only Logan took it and wound up not being the father. “I sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up,” he explained. “You’re using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That’s f**ked up.” Sooo…are we ever going to know the truth about what happened with Jasmine?

