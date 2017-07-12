Kim Kardashian Reportedly Sent Beyonce A $100k Gift For Twins Before JAY-Z’s Album Dropped

Kim Kardashian could not believe she sent Bey pricey gifts for the twins before JAY-Z dropped his brutal Kanye West diss track, according to juicy new report! Would she dare to ask for them back?

Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided she’s officially done trying to be Beyonce‘s friend! The 36 year-old mother of two tried to congratulate Bey after she had twins, but then JAY-Z slammed Kayne West on his new album 4:44. “She sent Beyonce and JAY-Z a $100,000 gift basket to celebrate the arrival of their twins,” a source dished to InTouch magazine. “She’s considered asking for the gifts back!” Kim has reportedly been fuming that still Bey hasn’t warmed up to her.

“Kim’s spent years sucking up to her, but Beyonce showed no interest in being her BFF,” another insider close to the family explained. Kim reportedly used to complain that Beyonce made her feel “insignificant and inferior.” The friction reportedly started after Bey and JAY skipped Kim and Yeezy’s 2014 wedding. Kanye even slammed the Carters for not visiting Kim after her horrific robbery in Oct. 2016 at one of his concerts.

Kim had to feel upset to see Kayne so torn up over this feud. She reportedly has put all her hopes for a friendship with Bey behind her. “There was a time when all Kim wanted was for Beyonce and Jay to accept her but she’s over it, she doesn’t feel like she needs their approval anymore,” a Calabasas source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She used to get so upset over Beyonce and Jay-Z snubbing her and that infuriated Kanye. He still can’t believe that his own friends would disrespect his wife. The fact that Kanye always been a super supporter of Beyonce, makes this feud all the more painful for him,” the insider explained.



