Kim Kardashian’s 6 Shocking Beauty Secrets From Makeup Tutorial With Jaclyn Hill

The entire beauty world freaked out when Kim Kardashian & Jaclyn Hill announced that they were doing a makeup tutorial together & it’s finally here. You won’t believe these surprising beauty tips we learned from their video & you can find out here.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Ever since Kim Kardashian, 36, and Jaclyn Hill announced they were going to collaborate for a makeup tutorial, we were sent into a frenzy because they’re both our favorite makeup gurus. While the tutorial was amazing, we actually learned a lot of surprising beauty tips from them and they’re kind of shocking. Here are some tips we learned from the video:

1. Kim doesn’t use primer.

When Kim revealed in the video, “I don’t really use primer,” Jaclyn was absolutely floored and said, “primer will make you so glowy throughout the day. It’s everlasting dewyness.” We have to agree with Jaclyn on this one.

2. Kim mixes foundations.

Kim used 3 different foundations from Chanel, La Prarie and Giorgio Armani.

3. Kim mixes dry & creamy concealers.

“After I do a really dry concealer, I use this Make Up For Ever Lifting.” This is not the norm.

4. Kim bakes between concealer & contour.

Baking is putting loose powder over your concealer & letting the powder sit & absorb the wetness so that your concealer doesn’t get crunchy.

5. Kim mixes the contour colors.

“When I do my contour, I always mix them. You definitely need two different shades.” Jaclyn agreed, saying, “You can use the lighter side to bring in further, and the darker side to hit it up higher.”

6. Kim darkens the tip of her nose.

“I love the little tip of your nose. It makes your nose look shorter.” No wonder why her nose always looks perfect!

What do you guys think of these beauty tips — were you as surprised as we were?