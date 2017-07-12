Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Mommy-Shamers: ‘I Would Never Let My Daughter Wear A Corset’

Kim Kardashian is striking back at controversial remarks about her daughter North’s one-of-a-kind dress. See her shocking video shutting down the corset rumors here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, once again took to social media to set the record straight about a dress her daughter, North, 4, wore in public. The dress appeared to look like a corset and after many negative comments about how a child shouldn’t wear such a thing, the reality star posted a video of the dress on her Twitter. In the video, Kim can be seen touching and showing the dress’ material which is cotton and explains that it’s designed to only look, not fit, like a corset. The caption for the video read, “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration.” See some of North’s cutest photos from her recent birthday party here!

North’s corset dress is reminiscent of similar dresses both Kim and sister Kylie Jenner, 19, have worn in the past. It’s definitely a trend that the beauties have started and although it’s caused such an uproar, Kim is not letting it get in the way of her chosen fashionable style. In her response video, she admits that she thinks the dress is cute and that she bought it for North from a designer. Despite all the madness, we can’t help but think the daughter of the Kim and Kanye West, 40, looked quite adorable in the ensemble!

Kim has been under extra scrutiny lately. In addition to North’s corset drama, she was also accused of cocaine use after one of her social media videos showed what appeared to be two lines of a white powdery substance on a table in the background. It turned out it was just the table’s marble design, which she had to prove in another video. When it comes to her children, Kim doesn’t seem to want to mess around so it’s not surprising that she quickly struck back at the criticism. She loves having children so much that she’s even been talking about expanding her family through surrogate in the near future.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

