Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Bra Face Off: Which Sister Rocked Their See-Through Bra Better

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner love wearing see-through bras as part of their everyday streetwear, so which sister rocks the look best? We’ve got pics for you to check out their sexy chests and VOTE!

Okay, we know that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner love to go braless, but when they do finally put on the lingerie it’s almost always racy and see-through. The 36-year-old made the naughty look part of her streetwear in the summer of 2016, walking the streets of New York City in an ice blue sheer bra that completely showed off her nipples. Ever since she’s worn see-through bras as evening wear, sometimes pairing them with jackets while other times letting her headlights show for all the world to see. Modesty has never been a big thing to Kim.

Since Kylie, 19, has always looked up to her big sister, she immediately took to the trend herself! The lip kit entrepreneur is a huge fan of see-through bras, especially because they give her a chance to flaunt her nipple piercings. She’s so proud of how she looks in the lingerie that Ky sells a $35 t-shirt at her Kylie Shop showing a photo of her in a risque red sheer bra, and now people all over the world are walking the streets with the reality stars in her sheer bra on their chests!

Both of the sisters have very ample bosoms and they just love showing off their cleavage with bras as streetwear. When they’re not walking around in them, Kim and Kylie also love sharing pics on their social media, flaunting their boobs for their millions of followers. Whether it’s for a professional photo shoot or just taking a selfie, the ladies are sexy and they know it.

