After being accused of having lines of cocaine on a table in her Snapchat, Kim Kardashian is showing full-proof evidence that there were no drugs present.

Kim Kardashian, 36, rarely addresses silly rumors, but when she was accused of using drugs on Twitter, she couldn’t help but fire back. The reality star filmed several Snapchat videos on July 10, and in the background, there were two, prominent white lines visible on the table in the background, causing a fan to make the shocking allegation that Kim was using cocaine. At first, Kim thought it was just leftover sugar from a Pixie Stick that she and daughter, North West, got from Dylan’s Candy Shop, but upon further investigation, she realized the real white marks were even further from drugs than that!

….It was just a marble table! After initially shooting down the drug rumors on Twitter, Kim took to Snapchat later in the evening on July 11 to film a close up video of the table as proof that it was literally just a white, marble design on the black table that was in the background of her previous clips. LOL! “OMG you guys!!!!” she tweeted. “Check my snap chats or insta stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!” This is just another solid reminder that not everything is as meets the eye, guys!

Amidst recent drama with her brother, Rob Kardashian, 30, and his ex, Blac Chyna, 29, Kim is spending time in New York City, and she’s been looking sexier than ever throughout her trip. For a night out on July 10, the 36-year-old wore an open blazer with nothing but a totally sheer bra underneath, and the next day, she went braless, putting her nipples on full display through a white tank. What’s next?!

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

