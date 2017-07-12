Kid Rock Announces He’s Running For Senate — Would You Vote For Him?

The flood gates are open! Donald Trump’s successful campaign has now convinced another celeb that he could rule the country. Kid Rock is running for Senate, ladies and gentleman. Would you vote for him?

Here’s a disturbing thought. If Donald Trump, 71, can become President with absolutely zero political experience, then what’s to stop anyone else from doing the same? The list of potential 2020 campaigners includes Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, and now Kid Rock, 46, — with a slight twist. The “All Summer Long” hitmaker announced on July 12 that he’s SERIOUSLY running for Senate next year and has already set up a website where people can vote for him. “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real,” he tweeted, “The answer is an absolute YES.”

Just as expected, Rock’s website is terrifying and we honestly needed to take a shot of vodka before opening it. The home page features him sitting in a blue chair with stars on it next to a taxidermy buck. If you scroll down there’s merchandise for purchase with “Kid Rock For US Senate” written on T-shirts, baseball caps, and stickers. “ARE YOU SCARED?” is written at the top in all capital letters because apparently fear is the new power in America. Trump is a professional at instilling fear in voters and Rock is actually a fan. “I’m digging Donald Trump,” he said to Rolling Stone, adding, “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”

Truth be told, the American rocker may actually have more political experience than our current President (based simply on music alone). Rock campaigned with Mitt Romney in 2012 and even rapped about the election in one of his songs at the Republican convention. “They say Obama is lyin’/ That’s why I’m voting for Romney and Ryan,” he sang on stage. Rock is one of the most prominent right-leaning voices in the biz.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

