Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Show Off Abs During Steamy Workout Session

A couple that works out together, stays together! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been hitting the pavement together and it’s paying off! See their rock hard abs in their new workout videos!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are looking summertime fine! The cute couple’s been putting in the work together, during at-home, garage workouts — a Kardashian fitness favorite. The couple showed off their matching six packs during a series of circuit workouts. And, now we’ve officially found our gym motivation! Check out the incredible videos, below!

The pair spent their Tuesday morning [July 11] running, doing pushups, squats, and ab and arm workouts. Khloe, who’s always decked out in the best gym gear, donned a purple sports bra with matching pants and Nike sneakers. Her man, on the other hand, opted to go shirtless, and we’re not complaining. He rocked nothing but black shorts and white sneakers. Then, when their morning workout was complete, Khloe and Tristan earned a well deserved Taco Tuesday, as seen on her Instagram!

The two couldn’t be more compatible — Khloe’s a fitness fanatic and Tristan’s an NBA star. And, LeBron James, 32, and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers must be proud that Tristan’s working harder than ever in the off season. Speaking of proud, Khloe’s sisters, Kim, 36, and Kourtney, 38, must’ve been happy to see Khlo keeping up with her workouts; although they’re usually her fitness partners. Khloe, Kim and Kourt, usually take over one of their California home garages for intense workouts together. But, this time, it was Tristan’s turn to break a sweat with his gym-obsessed girlfriend!

Khloe and Tristan’s intense workout wasn’t the first time they’ve had a joint sweat session. Tristan has been spending the start of his off season in Calabasas with Khloe, and she’s actually been documenting their couple’s workouts. Before her fun July 4th bash, Khloe and her man hit her garage-turned-gym for a holiday workout. She posted a fun photo to social media, where Tristan flexed and she showed off her toned abs!

Although the Good American designer and her NBA baller have been in the gym [we mean garage], they’ve still had time to take on the California night life. Tristan threw her the cutest 33rd birthday party in LA on June 25, with all of her closest friends and family. The Kardashians shared a slew of photos from the epic bash, and our favorite was a snap of Tristan and North West, 4, where he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek! Khloe and Tristan have also been spotted out on romantic dinner dates and other outings. And, it’s safe to say that these two are indeed, relationship goals!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan will pop the question this year?