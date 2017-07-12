Khloe Kardashian Urging Rob To Turn Heartbreak Into Ultimate Revenge Body

Khloe Kardashian wants her baby bro to get in shape! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Khloe is rooting for Rob Kardashian to get the ultimate revenge body in the midst of his Blac Chyna drama.

“Khloe [Kardashian] has got Rob [Kardashian]‘s back and wants to make sure he doesn’t slip into a major depression after his meltdown over [Blac] Chyna,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob has gone down into a hole before — isolating himself, binge eating and getting really unhealthy. Khloe is on him already telling him it’s no use feeling sorry for himself. He needs to get up and get moving. She’s pushing him to work out everyday and isn’t going to stop. She has Tristan [Thompson] nudging him too.”

“Khloe tells him the best revenge would be for Rob to get himself in incredible shape and show off the ultimate revenge body,” the insider continued. “How bummed would Chyna be if Rob worked his butt off and got himself a 6-pack? It would be sweet and Rob knows it!” Click here to see pics of Rob and Chyna’s Instagram war.

Rob and the rest of the Kardashians have been dealing with a lot since he totally lost it on Instagram last week, posting nude pictures of his ex-fiancee and baby mama and accusing her of cheating. However, the family has stayed pretty tight lipped about the ordeal. After Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob on July 10, sources reported the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had finally admitted to family members like Khloe that he and Chyna should have never happened. “Rob is very stubborn,” an insider told PEOPLE. “It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rob could actually get a revenge body? Will Khloe help him? Let us know below!