Is Keith Urban Returning As Judge On ‘American Idol’ Reboot? Loves Being The Show’s ‘Country Voice’

‘American Idol’ is returning to ABC in 2018, and while Katy Perry has signed on to judge, we’re wondering which vets will come back. We hear that Keith Urban is on the list!

Keith Urban, 49, judged American Idol hopefuls for multiple seasons, including the “final” one. Now we’ve got an exciting update: an insider tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the New Zealander is almost certainly going to be a part of the reboot!

“He’s definitely had discussions that are ongoing to potentially return to the show,” the source tells us, adding: “He loved being a part of the show the past couple years and anticipated continuing as long as the show was on.” Of course, we all thought that the 15th season of Idol — on which Keith was a judge along with Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. — was going to be the last, but in this day and age, nothing is truly canceled, is it? Not that we’re complaining!

“Now that it’s back, he will sign on the dotted line in a heartbeat,” the insider continues. “He loved being the country voice for Idol and would want that to continue. The show knows what he wants and it is now in ABC’s hands to make him the right offer.” Ryan Seacrest is also reportedly thisclose to signing a contract, so having Keith on board would definitely make sense. Finally, Keith previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively during the final season that hanging with the other judges always felt “like summer camp” to him, and who doesn’t love a camp reunion?

One thing’s for sure: auditions are open, which means that it’s really happening. Can’t wait!

American Idol auditions are OPEN! What're you waiting for?! We want to hear from YOU! Audition online right now: https://t.co/ASn5MgCBWo — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) June 15, 2017

