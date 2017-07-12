Kanye West Furious Haters Are Accusing Kim Kardashian Of Using Cocaine — ‘She’s An Angel’

The Internet is still buzzing with claims that Kim Kardashian had lines of cocaine in the background of her July 10 Snapchat. Now, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Kanye West’s reaction! (Hint: He’s PISSED).

Kanye West, 40, is prepared to do whatever it takes to defend his wife, Kim Kardashian, 36, from drug accusations! The reality star was called out for allegedly doing cocaine on Twitter after a fan noticed two white lines on a black table in the background of one of her Snapchat videos. Although she doesn’t regularly address rumors, Kim fired back with a denial on July 11, then took to Snapchat later that day to show up-close proof that the lines on the table were literally just a white, marble design. Still, the Internet is not convinced, and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that ‘Ye is livid about the claims.

“Kanye is furious that people are accusing Kim of doing coke,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are just being haters…because there’s no way in hell anybody could really believe Kim would touch drugs. She’s an angel and everyone knows it. If trolls want to come after Kanye, that’s fine — he knows he’s outrageous and people love to hate on him. He can deal with it. But for them to go after Kim like this is bulls***. Kim has always had his back, so he’s more than ready to defend her.” For years, the 36-year-old has been open about the fact that she doesn’t party — she rarely even drinks — which is why she was so caught off guard by the drug accusations.

Although Kanye has yet to publicly speak out to defend his wife, Kim did get some love from her bestie, Chrissy Teigen. As always, the supermodel had an epic response to the haters. “What kind of coke head lines up the drugs and just…doesn’t do them,” Chrissy wrote. When critics continued to question the situation, John Legend’s better half threw in the towel, sarcastically tweeting, “You’re right. I am wrong. You know her better for sure. I trust your judgement here.” LOL!

