Is Kim Kardashian Urging Kanye To Record A JAY-Z & Beyonce Diss Track?

If Kim Kardashian has her way, there may be more drama to come between the Wests and the Carters! The reality star reportedly wants her husband, Kanye West, to diss Beyonce and JAY-Z on a scathing new song!

JAY-Z held nothing back while throwing shots at Kanye West on the song “Kill JAY-Z” off his latest album 4:44, which was released June 30. Although the guys used to be close pals, it certainly seems their relationship has fallen apart within the last year, and Kim Kardashian, 36, does not want Jay to have the last word, according to a new report. “[Kim] wants Kanye to record a diss track that will fully rip on Jay and [his wife] Beyonce and how fake they really are,” an insider tells InTouch. “She knows that Beyonce’s fans will come after her, but she doesn’t care.” It’s been reported that the lack of friendship between Bey and Kim is what caused a rift between longtime friend Jay and ‘Ye, and now, Kim allegedly wants revenge.

Kanye has been hard at work in the studio since his breakdown at the end of 2016, and as HollywoodLife.com previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, he already has plans to retaliate against Jay. “Jay should fully expect to be part of a track on Yeezy’s next album,” our source confirmed. “Definitely expect more sparks to fly.” Remember, all this drama started back in November, when Kanye went on a wild rant about Jay and Bey while onstage, slamming them for not paying a visit to Kim after she was robbed at gunpoint. Jay kept quiet about it at the time, but revealed how he really feels on “Kill JAY-Z” — he even called Kanye “insane” in the rap! After the release of 4:44, Kanye intensified the feud by quitting JAY-Z’s streaming service Tidal.

Of course, Jay has many other things to worry about right now than a feud with Kanye — after all, he and Beyonce welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, back in June, and they’ve been keeping a low profile while living in Malibu with their newborns and daughter, Blue Ivy, 5. It’s time to end this, gentlemen!

