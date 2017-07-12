Julianne Hough’s Sweet Revelation About Marrying Brooks Laich: ‘He Turned My Whole World Around’

Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich tied the knot on July 8, and we’ll never be over their fairytale wedding. Julianne gushed over her new husband in a sweet interview — you have to hear it!

How adorable is Julianne Hough? “I never really believed in the saying ‘when you know, you know,’ but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks [Laich],” she tells PEOPLE in a new interview about marrying her best friend, whom she got engaged to in August 2015 after a year and a half of dating. “It was instantaneous,” the Dancing with the Stars champion admits. Aww!

“Brooks and I kept eye contact the entire ceremony,” Julianne also shares about the wedding, adding that one of her fave moments was when they kissed “each other for the first time as husband and wife as the confetti cannons exploded” around them. “I couldn’t stop crying all weekend and most people [thought] I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!” she adds. So sweet.

Julianne’s BFF Nina Dobrev, who was a bridesmaid at the Idaho wedding, also spoke to the mag about how in love Julianne and Brooks looked. “I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,’” Nina shared. “It took my breath away.” It goes without saying that the wedding was the most romantic event of the year. Julianne looked absolutely ravishing in custom Marchesa, but her best accessory was the huge smile on her face throughout the big day. Love it!

This past weekend I got to marry my best friend @juliannehough! We believe in sharing love, so here's an inside look https://t.co/IbncPJZIzJ — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) July 12, 2017

