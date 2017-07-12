Julianne Hough’s Wedding Dress: Changes Into Sheer Embellished Gown For Party

Julianne Hough rocked not one but two gorgeous gowns for her wedding to Brooks Laich, swapping her traditional strapless Marchesa gown from the ceremony for a sheer, plunging number, also by the fashion house, as she danced the night away with her hubby — and you can see it right here!

Here comes the bride! Julianne Hough looked like a real-life princess for her fairytale wedding, showing off two custom-made Marchesa dresses for her big day — and we can’t get enough of the looks! The Dancing with the Stars judge looked simply stunning as she wed Brooks Laich in a picturesque outdoor ceremony, all while showing off her first look — a strapless gown. You can see more in the photos above and on In Touch.

For her big day Julianne turned to Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig, who created two looks for the star — and they looked amazing on her frame! Julianne’s strapless silk dress for the ceremony featured 37 buttons down the back, and she complimented the look with a sweeping veil. While Julianne opted for a traditional ensemble for their nuptials, she quickly swapped the frock for a true party dress, wowing in an embellished sheer number that reminded us of looks we’ve seen her wear on Dancing with the Stars.

Her reception dress featured a plunging neckline and a sheer skirt, putting her toned legs on display, and was decorated with intricate pearl and crystal embellishments. The frock was topped off with a matching cape.

While Julianne wowed in white, her bridesmaids, (including BFF, Nina Dobrev), looked beautiful in a variety of blush dresses. At the reception her bridesmaids surprised her with a choreographed dance to Sia’s “The Greatest.” The special moment was so significant, as it’s a number Julianne performed on her tour with brother, Derek Hough — how sweet?!

Check out Julianne’s second look above and let us know if you loved her gown as much as we did.