Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski: Donald Trump ‘Used To Know He Was A Tool’

‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezkinski stopped by ‘The Late Show’ on July 11 and of course Donald Trump’s Twitter war against them was a hot topic. She said it’s sad how he no longer recognizes that he’s a ‘tool.’

What more could any fan of politics hope for! Joe Scarborough, 54, and his fiancée and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, 50, hit up Stephen Colbert‘s The Late Show on July 11, putting three of President Donald Trump, 71, biggest media enemies all in one place. The couple remarked how they’ve known Trump for years and have witnessed a disturbing change in him as he ran for office. Mika remarked how “He used to know he was a tool,” after Stephen asked when the prez stopped realizing he was a “primo tool” to the audience’s delight. Zing!

Joe was way more cautious with his words, saying “I’ve just got to say that people who have known him for a very long time say he has started to change.” He added how the Trump he knew “was in on the joke. He had more of a concept of what he was doing,” while giving examples of how he’d point to a waterfall on a golf course and tell everyone how it’s the grandest waterfall there is while under his breath joked how it would shut off at 7pm. Mika then chimed in, “He’s way in over his head now.” Hah! we love how she was just brutally telling it like it is!

Something tells us the Trumpster is definitely not going to let their bashing of him go unnoticed because both Joe and Mika know exactly how to push his buttons. Stephen showed the couple Trump’s infamous tweets bashing them and Mika knew exactly why he fired them off. “I was mocking his fake Time magazine cover that was hanging in one of his country clubs,” while on the air and she knew he’d retaliate somehow. “He can be played very easily,” she added.

“Letting him know you’re outraged, that’s what he wants. When you mock him, that’s what makes him the angriest. He watches the show and it drives him absolutely crazy. He has this rage about Mika where he sent out all of these tweets and it’s mainly because she’s a woman,” Joe added.

While Joe has been a Republican all of his life — even serving as a representative in the Florida statehouse from from 1995-2001 — he used the appearance to renounce the party. “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore; I’ve got to become an independent,” the MSNBC host revealed in a major bombshell announcement. He said the party’s abandonment of it’s core values, including a shift towards acceptance of racism that includes the Muslim travel ban, has made him feel that the party is making “inexplicable” decisions.

Introducing your inaugural 'Trump Attacked Me On Twitter' Hall Of Fame inductees: Mika "Dumb As A Rock" Brzezinski

"Psycho" Joe Scarborough pic.twitter.com/T54mvRBMyx — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Joe and Mika’s appearance on The Late Show?