The Situation, Snooki & More ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reunite For Dinner — Filming Reunion Series?

Is it time to return to the ‘Jersey Shore?’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shared a video of him having dinner with JWoww, Snooki and more of his ex-cast mates, getting fans hyped for the rumored reunion show!

First question: where was Ronnie? Second question: what’s going on in New Jersey? It seemed like the 31-year-old Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was the only one not joining Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, for a bite to eat on July 11. “What in the Dirty Little Hamster is Happening here,” The Situation asked when he posted an Instagram vid of him dining with Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola, 30, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37, Vinny Guadagnino, 29, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, and Deena Nicole Cortese, 30. Does this gathering mean that the world is about to have a Jersey Shore revival?

Maybe? Or, perhaps this dinner was a way for The Situation to introduce his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, to his friends. Lauren – a realtor/The Style Bae blogger who appeared alongside Mike on Marriage Boot Camp – shared his video to her own Instagram. “So nice finally meeting [and] spending time with this crew,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #MikesSecodnFamily and #JerseyShore. As there were no cameras in the clip that Mike shared, it didn’t seem like it was being filmed for a reunion, but fans were still hyped at seeing them all back together.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to “GTL” again after news broke that the Jersey Shore crew were filming something at the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk on June 16. Snooki, JWoww and The Situation were hitting up the games and restaurants at the Jersey locale, and they had a camera crew along with them! So much for trying to keep this on the DL. The squad applied for filming permits under the name “Roadtrip Reunion,” according to Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, hinting that this was a secret project. MTV denied that this June filming was one of their productions – so what’s going on? Is this reunion just a rumor?

“I’m telling you, it’s more than rumors,” Mike said when stopping at the HollywoodLife.com studios to appear on the Hollywood Life podcast (which you can listen to for free on iTunes.) “[S]omeone placed a phone call saying, ‘Can we make this happen?’” Mike said, before adding, “But they also have to follow through.” Mike also hinted that the network needed to “pull the trigger” to make the reunion happen. Considering how hyped fans were getting in the comments section of The Situation’s video, it seems there are people ready to gym, tan and laundry.

