Jenelle Evans Reveals She Nearly Died After Almost Overdosing On Heroin — Shocking Interview

Jenelle Evans has spoken about her addiction issues in the past, but in a July 11 interview, she explains why she turned to heroin — and how she almost lost her life as a result.

“I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing,” Jenelle Evans, 25, tells E! News in an explosive new interview. “I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems,” she adds. So heartbreaking! You can watch the clip below.

Jenelle also shares that she didn’t realize the extent of her issue until she experienced a scary withdrawal from not taking drugs. “When I started withdrawing for the first time in my life, I was like, ‘This is not the way I want to live,'” the Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author explains. “‘This is scaring the sh*t out of me, and I need to get help right now.'” Pretty terrifying.

We know that Jenelle lost custody of her son Jace Evans, 7, due to her addiction, but eventually got help when she checked into a New Jersey hospital. Her fiance David Eason and her own will are now helping her stay clean, and she hopes to get full custody of Jace from her mother soon. “[Barbara] knows if she gives him to me that I will cut her off. That will be it. She’s scared,” Jenelle explains in the interview, adding that she attributes many of her outbursts — that we’ve seen on TV over the years — to her mom. “My mom and dad divorced [when] I was so young, and I think that built a lot of my anger up,” Jenelle admits. “Then my mom [was] very hostile and yelling and screaming all the time.”

Watch:

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Jenelle is speaking up about her former addiction problems? Tell us if you’re happy she’s turning her life around!