Things are peachy between Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, these days, but in his “Footnotes for ‘4:44′” video, JAY opens up about one regretful time when he “partied too much” and realized his marriage was heading down the drain! Yep, the rapper shares that he has to plead with Bey not to leave him while they were on a vacation one time: “I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, ‘Man, this is great.’ Then she had to leave,” he says in a confessional in the video. Oh, man.

“I was, like, crushed. ‘Man, I don’t even feel like this. What is happening to my body right now?’ I was like, ‘Don’t go.’ I was, like, ‘Did I just say’ … all this is new for me. ‘Don’t leave’?” JAY adds. So wild! We know that JAY has apologized to Bey for cheating on her via his new album 4:44, but it’s still powerful to hear him speak about it. You can watch the video above!

It appears that the incident helped JAY realize he needed to work on his relationship with Bey if he wanted their marriage to make it. “Then we had to get to a point of, ‘Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning’ … It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he says in the video. “We just got to a place where, in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce,” he said. “I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously it was. But because we’d been doing it for so long, it was less uncomfortable.” Fortunately, the two made up, and they’re happily raising their new twins and Blue Ivy, 5, together. We’re so glad the couple is working it out!

