Janet Jackson ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ After Birth Of Baby Eissa: Gearing Up For New Tour

Janet Jackson seems to have it all! After welcoming son Eissa, HL exclusively learned the star is ‘loving’ motherhood & living her best life. Even better, she’s prepping for a world tour that Eissa will join her on!

Janet Jackson, 51, may have been late to the motherhood club when she became a first-time mom in early January, but now that she’s finally a member, she’s realized there’s nothing she loves more than being a mom to baby son Eissa Al Mana, 6 months. “Janet is the happiest she has ever been in life, baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother,” a source close to Janet told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At first Janet really struggled with fatigue, but she’s fully recovered now, and back to pre-baby energy levels, and her ‘baby brain’ seems to have faded as well.” Click here to see more pics of moms who were/are pregnant this year.

Fans may remember the singer was forced to put her tour on hold when she found out she was pregnant, but while it was a tough announcement to make last year, Janet knows she made the right decision, and can’t wait to get back to work. “Janet is loving motherhood more than anything, and has no regrets, the past months have been the best of her life,” our insider explained. “She is just starting to get her head into her upcoming tour now, and starting to gear up mentally. She knows it is time to get back to work, and the lucky thing is that she will be able to take Eissa with her, so it’s not like she has to make a choice between motherhood and career — Janet really has got it all.” Aw!

Janet announced her new tour via a candid video back in May. The new mom not only revealed that she’ll be hitting the road again soon, but also that she renamed the tour. Her new tour is called State Of The World, but it has nothing to do with politics. Janet claims the new name is “about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Speaking of love, although Janet and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, are currently split, the two are determined to co-parent their little boy efficiently and fairly. “Janet and Wissam have managed to remain on really good terms, and both are dedicated to providing the best upbringing possible for Eissa,” our insider added. :They have a very strict schedule in place which they stick to, and have worked out a routine between the two of them to ensure Eissa spends quality time with both parents with minimum disruption.” There’s no question Janet has thought of it all!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you happy for Janet? Are you excited to learn more about her new tour?