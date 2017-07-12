Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus: He’s Waiting For Jen’s Approval To Introduce Her To The Kids

Talk about sensitivity! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Ben Affleck is holding off on allowing new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to meet his little ones until their mama, his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, gives the OK.

As a single parent, one of the toughest decisions you’ll ever make is when to allow your new significant other to meet your children. This choice is clearly going to be even more difficult for Ben Affleck, 44, as rumors have recently been swirling that he cheated on the mother of his children, his ex Jennifer Garner, 45, with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, for YEARS. Can you say awkward? A source close to Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Ben will be holding off on introducing he and Jen’s three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — to the SNL producer for a while. Or, at least until he has the all clear from Jen. Click here to see pics of Ben and Jen’s children.

“Ben and Lindsay are practically attached at the hip right now, which is hard to do considering they live on opposite coasts,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve both been logging frequent flyer miles like crazy, they hate being apart. Ben is so ready to introduce her to the kids but he’s waiting for Jennifer to give the approval. He’s still very committed to co-parenting and wants to make sure he’s respectful of Jen. Ben is all about keeping his life as drama free as he can.”

It looks like Jen could be down for a drama-free life as well. The actress has been seen out and about multiple times since the news broke of Ben’s alleged years-long infidelity last week. Jen seemed totally at ease while heading to the gym and it seems like she’s trying to take this whole thing in stride. But even if Jen is relaxed, we’re not sure if that means Lindsay will be seeing the kids anytime soon.

