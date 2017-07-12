9 IG Poses To Try To Take Your Photos To A Supermodel Level

Ah, the eternal question, ‘What do you have to do to get more Instagram likes?!?’ You may feel like you’ve tried everything, but trust us, you haven’t. Here are 9 poses that models use to receive serious IG love!

What do Kendall Jenner, 21, Gigi Hadid, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have in common, other than their amazing looks? The insane number of likes they get on every single pic they post of themselves to Instagram! Supermodels have been ruling Instagram since it was first invented way back when (wow, 2010 was FOREVER ago) and we think it’s about time they start sharing their secrets for getting so much IG love with the rest of us. But if you take a closer look at any of these models’ accounts you will see they have already given away everything you need to know.

To save you some time we took to Instagram and scoured models like Karlie Kloss, Natasha Poly and Gisele Bundchen‘s Instagram profiles to see what poses they do over and over again that seem to attract so many likes. Then we took the nine best and put them in the gallery above so you can refer to them when trying to up your own Instagram status. Believe us, if you try these you will definitely see results! Click here to see Gigi and Bella’s bikini looks.

In the gallery above you will see our fave models flaunting poses like the “Mermaid,” the “Sunset Sihlouette,” the “Tilt,” the “Backward Chair Lean” and the “Wink & Kiss.” Honestly, very few of these require any skill at all. (With the exception of the “Gymnast,” for obvious reasons). So we encourage you to take to Instagram today to try out at least one of these poses. And if that look gets you more likes than you could ever imagine we suggest making that your go to pose. Now go take your pics to a whole new level!

HollywoodLifers, which model Instagram pose is your fave? Let us know below!