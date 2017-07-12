The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Your Desk & Be Super Satisfied — Nutrition Expert Says

I get it, I’ve been there. You’re so busy that you have to eat lunch or dinner at your desk, because you have so much work and not a minute to spare. But eating at your desk doesn’t have to be mindless or unhealthy — here’s how to choose something tasty and satisfying.

When you are busy, it’s all too tempting to grab a fast, unhealthy option. Similarly, you might want to eat something fatty and comforting since your stress level is probably around a 100. Luckily, there ARE fast and easy options that are totally healthy and delicious. Mitzi Dulan, a Registered Dietician and menu contributor for Panera Bread, tells HollywoodLife.com:

“1. If you’re eating at your desk, you probably don’t have enough time to think about — let alone eat — the good food that will help get you through the day. Protein is a big key to feeling energized and full. My go-to protein sources are chicken and avocado – even better when they come together in a delicious salad like Panera’s Avocado Cobb Salad with Chicken. Panera is taking the time and guesswork out of ordering healthy lunch options with curated menus that help you quickly find Protein-Rich, Plant-Based or Nutrient-Packed options.” Check out their new app!

Mitzi continues:

“2. Another favorite option for desktop is a meal of cottage cheese (again, always think protein first), watermelon, a feta cheese sprinkle, and a small bowl of a quinoa salad. All of these can be easily brought to work and put in a refrigerator.

3. Pack yourself a sliced, grilled chicken breast over baby spinach and top it with sunflower seeds, a few crumbles of gorgonzola cheese, and pack balsamic vinegar dressing on the side. This is a simple salad that tastes great which will definitely satisfy. You can also have a cup of strawberries on the side or slice them and top the salad.”

