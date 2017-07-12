Dot Jones: ‘Glee’ Star’s Wife Undergoing Life-Saving Surgery After Terrifying Stroke

‘Glee’ star Dot Jones’ wife is getting ready to undergo a serious surgery that will save her life after she suffered a scary stroke. Read all the details about her procedure here.

Glee favorite Dot Jones, 53, went through a tough time on July 4 after her loving wife Bridgette Casteen, 44, suffered an unexpected terrifying stroke and now the spouse of the actress is gearing up to have a surgery that can save her life. After Bridgette suddenly lost feeling in her face and fell down on the day of the incident, Dot immediately called 911 and paramedics soon rushed her wife to the nearest hospital. The facility luckily specialized in strokes and heart disease and diagnosed Bridgette with a heart defect called patent foramen ovale, which basically means she has a hole in her heart and it caused the stroke. Although she returned home on July 7, Bridgette is set to have a surgery that is necessary to close up the hole, and it will happen in just a few weeks. See some of the best pics from Dot’s former series Glee here.

Dot and Bridgette first met and started dating in Dec. 2010 and eventually married on Dec. 21, 2013. Dot has been very open about being a lesbian and the happy couple have posted numerous photos and devotions of love to each other all over social media. The talented actress took to Instagram the night after Bridgette returned home from the hospital to post a gorgeous photo of the moon in the sky. She gave the post a long caption that expressed her love for her wife, her current health status, and overall gratefulness for how the whole situation turned out.

Dot made headlines when she took part in a highly praised transgender episode of Glee in which her character transitioned from a female to a male. She admitted to crying while filming the touching episode and its proved to have a positive effect on the transgender world. The role garnered her three Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from 2011-2013. We are sending our warm wishes to Bridgette, Dot, and their family and friends at this time and wishing her a speedy healthy recovery!

