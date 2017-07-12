How To Pull Off Wide Leg Pants, Just Like Gigi Hadid: The Tips You Need To Master The Style

Gigi Hadid fell off the radar for a little bit & she’s finally back & better than ever. She was spotted at McDonald’s wearing baggy wide-leg pants & if you want to try the trend we have tips on how you can master it!

Gigi Hadid, 22, proved that baggy pants could be seriously sexy, which we never thought was even possible. She headed out to McDonald’s with her friends on July 10th, when she opted to wear an amazing outfit. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted Tanya Taylor super wide-leg, yellow and blue striped pants with a little crop top and managed to make the entire ensemble look so chic and casual. Wearing baggy, wide pants is hard to do, so we have some tips on how you can master the trend effortlessly, just like Gigi did.

When you’re wearing wide-leg pants, it’s important to highlight a different body part. So, like Gigi did, if you’re wide-leg pants are high-waisted, style it with a crop top so that you can show off your waist and stomach a little bit, without going overboard. Also, Gigi proved that you can dress down fancy trousers by adding a cotton tee. She toned down her fancy pants with a cut off white cotton crop top, rocking a Versace sports bra underneath.

If you’re wearing wide-leg pants to a fancier event and want to dress up your look a bit, you can rock a bodysuit tucked into your pants, or a structured crop top instead of a flowy cotton top. To spice up the look even more, you can rock a pair of wedges or heels, to accentuate your legs and make them look longer in your baggy pants. No matter how you style it, don’t be afraid to mix and match different patterns, but make sure to steer clear from a baggy or long shirt, because then you risk looking messy and frumpy.

What do you guys think of wide-leg pants — will you try out the trend like Gigi?