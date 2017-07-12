Gigi Hadid Shows Off Pixie Cut For New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Gigi Hadid is showing off a dramatic new look for her Stuart Weitzman campaign, and it has nothing to do with her feet! It’s all about that pixie cut hairstyle! See her cropped cut below.

Gigi Hadid, 22, looks like a 1960s siren in this new ad campaign. It’s for shoes, but we aren’t looking at her feet, we are looking at her head! Her dramatic hair makeover is super cute and chic on the model — it’s retro glamour to perfection. Gigi looks so pretty with short hair, because it really shows off her beautiful face. Of course, since we have seen Gigi out with long hair since this was shot, we know it’s just a wig. People reports it’s a wig by hairstylist Shay Ashual. The mag says the look was inspired by Jean Seberg’s character in the French film Breathless. Although it’s a retro, 60s look, it’s also “a chic and modern twist on [Gigi’s] fourth consecutive Stuart Weitzman campaign.”

Gigi’s modeling thigh high white hoots, along with a black sweater covered by a trench coat in the new campaign. Her arms are crossed and she’s looking straight at the camera. This vintage-looking image is so different from her other campaigns, like with makeup brand Maybelline, but we love it just as much! She looks stunning. It’s obvious Gigi can pull off any hairstyle — short, long, blonde, or brown!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gigi Hadid’s pixie cut for Stuart Weitzman? Do you wish she would cut her hair short in real life?