Kit Harington, Sophie Turner & More ‘GOT’ Stars Dazzle At The 7th Season Premiere

We’re used to seeing them dirty, bloody, and freezing, but the cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ cleans up nice! Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and more hit the red carpet at the season 7 premiere on July 12 looking extra hot!

OK, we seriously need to go shopping after seeing all these Game Of Thrones stars walk the red carpet! Do you ever wonder where they find such jaw-dropping outfits? With season 7 just around the corner, leading characters like Sophie Turner, 21, and Kit Harington, 30, dazzled at the Los Angeles premiere on July 12. The redhead, who recently switched from being blonde, stopped traffic in a silver sequin T-shirt shirt with a man’s face in the center. She paired it with paper-thin black tights, pumps with a clear heel, and styled her hair in flirty waves. The only thing that would make her look better is if BF Joe Jonas was on her arm (don’t worry, he was there but kept a low profile).

Co-star and real life BFF Maisie Williams, 20, also dressed to impress tonight. She rocked a flowing emerald dress with spaghetti straps and paired it with black heels. Her porcelain skin radiated on the red carpet, which was highlighted by minimal jewelry and keeping her neck bare. Now onto the GOT hunks. Kit, as always, looked ruggedly handsome in an all-black suit with edgy skinny jeans. On-screen lover and girlfriend IRL Rose Leslie, 30, stunned in a floor-length black dress with floral gold accents. Dare we say they even matched each other a little bit without being corny?

But all fashion aside, the real reason we’re all here is the actual show. Season 7, which airs on July 16, plans to pick up right where the previous chapter ended. Need some refreshers? Here’s the breakdown. Daenerys is coming to Westeros, and yes, we noticed that Emilia Clarke, 30, was missing from the red carpet action. Jon Snow is discovering the origins of his real parents, Cersei is the Queen Of The Seven Kingdoms, and Arya is on her way home — finally! All caught up? Good.

