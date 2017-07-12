‘Game Of Thrones’ Shocker: Jon Snow ‘Might Not’ Be In Season 8 — Will He Die Again?

Say what? Kit Harington revealed in a new interview about ‘Game of Thrones’ that you shouldn’t ‘expect’ Jon Snow to be in season 8 because he ‘might not’ be! Could Jon Snow end up dying and not come back this time?

Even though Jon Snow has died and been resurrected, Kit Harington, 30, knows that his character still is never safe from harm. Kit is now telling fans to not get their hopes up about Jon Snow. Jon Snow could very well die again and not be brought back to life. “I felt quite safe in Season 6, a little less safe this season,” Kit told our sister site IndieWire. “We need to know that: We need to know Jon Snow is in genuine peril otherwise the whole point of this TV show is lost. We know everyone’s in peril. So don’t expect him to be in Season 8; he might not be.”

As we’ve seen, anyone can die on Game of Thrones. Most of the people who have perished haven’t been resurrected like Jon. The new King of the North came back from death in season 6 after being betrayed by men in the Night’s Watch, and his second chance has given him a new outlook on life. “I think he’s got to a place, though, where he’s seen death, he’s come back from death, and there’s not much more that can really scare him now,” he continued.

One of the trailers for season 7 definitely foreshadows someone’s death, possibly Jon Snow’s. “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa (Sophie Turner) says in the trailer’s final moments as Jon Snow stands alone in the snow.

The new season is going to bring all sorts of complications for Jon Snow. Sansa wasn’t pleased when Jon was unanimously declared the King of the North last season, and their relationship is going to be tense going forward. Kit told our sister site that “Sansa twists him in a way that no one else can” and “infuriates him.” He also admitted that Sansa’s a “real challenge for him” in season 7. Will these two end up turning against each other? Time will tell! Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

