‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Teases ‘More Blood’ & A ‘Completely Different’ Show In Season 7

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16, and this season is going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. GMA got season 7 scoop straight from cast members Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand), and Jerome Flynn (Bronn). When asked what fans can expect in the new episodes, Indira quickly said, “More blood.” Gwendoline added, “Each scene is really vital and the story that’s exchanged. This season is so much about the story.”

This season is going to be different in a lot of ways. Not only is the episode count decreasing from 10 to 7, Kit revealed that the pace is much different in season 7. “I think the major difference with this is the pace at which it moves. It becomes a completely different TV show from the one you’ve expected,” he said.

There are many characters vying for the Iron Throne that Cersei (Lena Headey) is sitting on for the time being. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is making her way to Westeros with her vast army, and Jacob admitted that Daenerys’ squad is “here to mess stuff up.” The cast also revealed who they would like to see on the Iron Throne in the end. Iain and Nathalie, always so loyal to Daenerys, chose the Mother of Dragons to sit on the Iron Throne. Gwendoline picked Bran, while Kit interestingly chose Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

Nikolaj’s answer will leave you questioning your theories. “I don’t think anyone will sit on it. I think it will be destroyed,” he said. Could he be right? Game of Thrones will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

