ESPY Awards Winners Full List: Michael Phelps & More
Super Bowl rings, NBA Championship trophies, World Cups – all pale in comparison to the ESPY Award. The 2017 ceremony celebrated the best in sports, so find out who took home the gold by checking out the winners’ list.
So, an ESPY Award may not be more coveted than a Super Bowl championship or a World Cup, but it’s still pretty darn important. After all, for 25 years, the best and brightest on the field, track, ring, rink, diamond and gridiron have been celebrated by the ESPYs. This year is no different. Serena Williams, Candace Parker, Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles will compete for the Best Female Athlete, while Kris Bryant, Sidney Crosby, Michael Phelps, and “Mr. Triple-Double” Russell Westbrook will battle for the Best Male Athlete. Which of these sports superstars will raise the trophy at the end of the night? Fans better watch to see.
Fans will also see if Tom Brady’s historic comeback in Super Bowl 51 will beat Kevin Durant’s dominance during the NBA Finals for Best Championship Performance. Those two stars are going up against Deshaun Watson leading the Clemson Tigers to a College Football National Championship and Shay Knighten’s championship performance at the Women’s College World Series. While it’s shocking to not see the Chicago Cubs’ epic World Series win in that category, their Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians is nominated for Best Game. They’ll have to beat the New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons and Roger Federer Vs. Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Final.
Check all the winners below
BEST MALE ATHLETE
Kris Bryant, MLB
Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup Finals
Michael Phelps, Swimming
Russell Westbrook, NBA
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Candace Parker, WNBA
Serena Williams, Tennis
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
Tom Brady, Super Bowl
Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Shay Knighten, WCWS
Deshaun Watson, CFB National Championship
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA
Laurie Hernandez, Gymnastics
Aaron Judge, MLB
Dak Prescott, NFL
Christian Pulisic, Soccer
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Bill Belichick most Super Bowl wins by a head coach
Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals
Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record
Russell Westbrook most triple doubles in a season
BEST UPSET
Clemson defeats Alabama, CFB National Championship
Denis Istomin over Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2nd Round
Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four
BEST GAME
Cubs vs. Indians, World Series Game 7
Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl
Federer vs. Nadal, Australian Open Final
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
Matt Bush, MLB
Roger Federer, Tennis
Jordy Nelson, NFL
Candace Parker, WNBA
BEST PLAY (16 NOMINEES VOTED BRACKET-STYLE)
Julian Edelman Super Bowl catch vs. 16. Noah Brown TD catch around defender
Morgan Williams buzzer beater vs. UConn vs.15. Larry Nance dunk
Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook vs. 14. Lamar Jackson hurdles defender
Northwestern buzzer beater vs. 13. Edwin Encarnacion walk off HR
Russell Westbrook buzzer beater vs. 12. LeBron James dunk off the backboard
Chris Coghlan leaps over catcher vs. 11. Sidney Crosby one-handed goal
Olivier Giroud scorpion kick goa l vs. 10. Warriors jump ball transition dunk
Mario Mandzukic goal in UEFA Final vs. 9. Jarrod Dyson catch
BEST TEAM
Chicago Cubs, MLB
Clemson Tigers, CFB
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL
New England Patriots, NFL
South Carolina Gamecocks, Women’s NCAA Basketball
US Women’s Gymnastics
BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE
Canelo Alvarez, Boxing
Usain Bolt, Track & Field
Katinka Hosszu, Swimming
Conor McGregor, MMA
Cristiano Ronaldo, Soccer
BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
BEST MLB PLAYER
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Mike Trout, LA Angels
BEST NHL PLAYER
Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST DRIVER
Ron Capps, NHRA
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR
Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR
BEST NBA PLAYER
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Tina Charles, New York Liberty
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
BEST FIGHTER
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Gennady Golovkin, Boxing
Demetrious Johnson, MMA
Conor McGregor, MMA
Andre Ward, Boxing
BEST MALE GOLFER
Brooks Koepka
Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson
Rory McIlroy
Henrik Stenson
BEST FEMALE GOLFER
In Gee Chun
Ariya Jutanugarn
Lydia Ko
So Yeon Ryu
Lexi Thompson
BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER
Roger Federer
Andy Murray
Rafael Nadal
Stan Wawrinka
BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER
Angelique Kerber
Jelena Ostapenko
Monica Puig
Serena Williams
BEST MALE COLLEGE ATHLETE
Ian Harkes, Wake Forest soccer
Frank Mason, Kansas basketball
Matt Rambo, Maryland lacrosse
Zain Retherford, Penn State wrestling
DeShaun Watson, Clemson football
BEST FEMALE COLLEGE ATHLETE
Inky Ajanaku, Stanford volleyball
Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball
Kadeisha Buchanan, West Virginia soccer
Kelsey Plum, Washington basketball
Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland lacrosse
BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Oystein Braaten (NOR), Ski
John John Florence, Surf
Nyjah Huston, Skateboard
Mark McMorris, Snowboard
BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Lacey Baker, Skateboard
Anna Gasser, Snowboard
Kelly Sildaru, Ski
Tyler Wright, Surf
BEST JOCKEY
Javier Castellano
Mike E. Smith
John Velasquez
BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Will Groulx, Cycling
Mike Minor, Snowboarding
Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball
Brad Snyder, Swimming
Roderick Townsend, Track and Field
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
Becca Meyers, Swimming
Shawn Morelli, Cycling
Grace Norman, Triathlon
BEST BOWLER
Jason Belmonte
Francois Lavoie
EJ Tackett
BEST MLS PLAYER
Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders FC
Matt Hedges, FC Dallas
David Villa, New York City FC
Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls
BEST MALE US OLYMPIC ATHLETE
Ashton Eaton, Decathlon
Ryan Murphy, Swimming
Michael Phelps, Swimming
Kyle Snyder, Wrestling
BEST FEMALE US OLYMPIC ATHLETE
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Allyson Felix, Track & Field
Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Simone Manuel, Swimming
