2017 ESPYS Red Carpet Photos: Steph Curry, Nikki Bella & More Athletes Rock The Runway

Hot! Peyton Manning, and the greatest athletes in the world left their uniforms at home for one night as they gathered on the red carpet leading into the 2017 ESPYS Awards show in Los Angeles on July 12th, 2017. Keep reading to see these talented stars in their hottest looks.

Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Julian Edelman were among the many stars and athletes that slayed on the 2017 ESPYS red carpet in front of the Microsoft Theater in LA. Every year, in the middle of July, Major League Baseball takes their All-Star break and with the NFL, NHL and the NBA all off, the entire professional sports world comes to a screeching halt. This gives all the athletes a chance to gather to celebrate the amazing achievements in sports at the annual ESPYS Award show. Before the big show starts however, the athletes put on their best suits, ties and dresses to rock the red carpet of the ESPYS. Check out these looks:

Super Bowl winner, NFL MVP quarterback, Peyton Manning was also on the red carpet and is the host of the 2017 edition of the ESPYS. Peyton has been nominated for a whopping 19 ESPYS awards over the years, dating back to 1998 when he was first nominated for Best College Football Player. He has won 9 ESPYS total including Best NFL Player in 2005 and the Icon Award in 2016. With such a deep history with the ESPYS the retired Denver Bronco was the obvious and perfect choice to host the big show.

Russell Westbrook was also on the ESPYS red carpet, nominated for Best Male Athlete, Kevin Durant, who is nominated for Best NBA Player was on the carpet looking dapper and Michael Phelps, nominated for Best Male US Olympic Athlete, also looked fantastic walking the red carpet leading into the big show. The athletes were not the only ones on the carpet as big name celebrities like Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson and Dove Cameron also looked fab at the big event.

With Peyton Manning hosting the #ESPYS… we wanted to see how well athletes knew him! Spoiler Alert: @NickSwagyPYoung doesn't do very well. pic.twitter.com/eT1DA8WwGT — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 12, 2017

