Jenelle Evans & Fiance Reveal Truth About Baby Plans After Pregnancy Rumors

All this baby talk might turn into baby-making action! After facing pregnancy rumors, Jenelle Evans and fiancé David Eason revealed their honest thoughts about having more children in the future.

Is she or isn’t she? Fans ran wild with speculation on July 11 that Jenelle Evans, 25, could be expecting her fourth child. She quickly shot down the rumors via Twitter, writing, “Idk am I? You guys seem to know more than I do these days.” Obviously there’s a sarcastic tone to her message, but all kidding aside, is she and fiancé David Eason even thinking of expanding their family? Could baby number four happen in the future? Don’t get your hopes up. “I think we’re good,” she shared with E!. “We have a lot of kids together.” Then David chimed in, “We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.”

All together, Jenelle and David share four little ones. That’s A LOT considering how busy the brunette beauty is these days with planning her dream wedding. When’s the official ceremony, you ask? Keep your schedule wide open for September 23, 2017! Jenelle posted her wedding date in the sweetest manner, writing it in white chalk across a wooden balcony and sharing a smooch with David on the other end. At the surface she seems cool, calm, and collected about tying the knot — but doesn’t every bride get a hint of cold feet? Even a tiny bit?

“Trust me, I’m kind of like freaking out in my head,” she confessed to the publication. “But I am going wedding dress shopping.” That should be the most exciting part! Oh, and sending out the invitations to all your friends! We can likely expect many Teen Mom cast members to attend but unfortunately Jenelle’s relationship with mother Barbara is still strained. Maybe she won’t be receiving an envelope in the mail…

