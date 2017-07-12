‘Descendants 2’ Premiere: 12 Photos That Prove The Cast Is The Epitome Of Squad Goals

The ‘Descendants 2’ cast slayed at the sequel’s big premiere on July 11. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and the rest of the gang are giving Taylor Swift’s squad a run for its money in these adorable photos!

The Descendants 2 cast is just the cutest! Dove Cameron, 21, Sofia Carson, 24, China Anne McClain, 18, Mitchell Hope, 23, and more of the stars of the upcoming sequel walked the red carpet at the movie’s July 11 premiere in Hollywood. Even though filming finished up months ago, the cast has stayed super close. When Sofia saw co-stars and fellow VKs Cameron Boyce, 18, and Booboo Stewart, 23, she walked up and gave them a huge hug. The look on Sofia’s face is pure joy. She’s so sweet!

Dove and Sofia also posed alongside their newest co-star, China. These girls, who play Mal, Evie, and Uma in Descendants 2, looked so fierce when they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere. Have you ever seen a more perfect trio? Dove looked radiant in a red gown, Sofia dazzled in a gold dress, and China wowed in a gorgeous white gown. Just look at those Disney Channel queens!

The entire cast, which also included cast members Dylan Playfair, 25, Dianne Doan, 26, and Brenna D’Amico, 16, got together for one epic cast photo. They all looked like they were having a blast. Talk about squad goals to the max! These photos prove that the Descendants cast is just one big, happy family!

Fans have been waiting a long time for Descendants 2, and the cast is ready to show off the movie. Descendants 2 comes almost two years after the first movie. Mal and the VKs are back for round two, and the sequel features Mal heading back to the Isle of the Lost after life in Auradon becomes too much for her to handle. When she returns to the Isle, Uma has taken Mal’s spot as queen bee. Descendants 2 will premiere July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.

