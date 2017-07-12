Daryl & Carol Are Reunited Again In First Look At ‘Walking Dead’s 8th Season

Caryl lives! One of the biggest fan ships on ‘The Walking Dead’ will be side-by-side in the upcoming season, as seen in this incredible first look at the new episodes.

The Walking Dead doesn’t return until the fall of 2017, but thanks to Entertainment Weekly we have our very first look at the new season. In the first still we see Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are back together, which is super exciting not only for the storyline, but also the fans. As longtime fans of the show know, the people of Alexandria are finally going to war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, which means Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) needs everyone by his side. With Carol ready to join the fight after taking an isolated hiatus in season seven, nothing is more thrilling than the idea of her and Daryl kicking butt together.

But, the excitement doesn’t end there. In the EW article, showrunner Scott M. Gimple promises we’ll see many more of our favorites — new and old — together in season eight. “The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling,” Scott said. “It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn’t seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying. Season 8 will continue that trajectory in a major way.” As for what TWD fans can expect? Well, Scott shared: “This is that times a million. Though it would be cool if the season began with just everybody giving each other apples. I’d be down with that.” Of course, Scott was kidding and added, “But it’s not that.”

Needless to say, we’ll be waiting on pins and needless for more from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming season. Plus, HollywoodLife.com will be present at San Diego Comic Con for both The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead panels on Friday, July 21! Make sure you stay tuned for all of our coverage from both shows.

