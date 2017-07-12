Former Miss Universe Attacks Cristiano Ronaldo For ‘Ordering’ Twins Via Surrogate

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s enjoying life as a 3-time dad, Alicia Machado took to social media to criticize the soccer stud for having kids via a surrogate. Alicia even went so far as to call it ‘freaky’ & against her ‘religious beliefs!’

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, 40, recently made it known that she does NOT approve of Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, using a surrogate to have his three kids. The soccer star revealed late last month that his newborn twins, Eva and Mateo, were conceived via surrogate, just like his oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 7. But while Cristiano couldn’t be happier with his adorable fam — his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is even pregnant with the athlete’s fourth child — Alicia couldn’t resist voicing her opinion about the whole surrogacy thing. And spoiler alert: she’s def not about it. Click here to see pics of Cristiano Ronaldo and his oldest son.

“I do not agree; I don’t believe in it. That goes against my religious beliefs,” the former beauty queen told People magazine. “I agree with that kind of experimenting only when there is a need [like] a mom who maybe has a sister that lends her body.” She continued, “It is beyond my ideals. What I disagree with is that it has become a trend among many celebrities. Those who have the money go and order children, and I don’t agree with that.” Alicia isn’t, however, against surrogacy as a whole. She thinks it’s perfectly acceptable in certain circumstances.

“It’s different when you have a [medical] problem or even for gay people. Celebrities simply do it for style or tax evasion,” Alicia explained. “I’ve been discriminated against for being a single mother, and then you see these dudes who earn million-dollar salaries for running behind a ball, and suddenly it becomes a trend to order blonde hair [and] blue eyed kids. It’s freaky!”

Alicia didn’t stop there though. She also criticized Cristiano’s use of surrogacy in the comments section of one of his Instagram posts, where she incorrectly stated he was from Brazil instead of Portugal. “Poor little ones. My position continues to be radical. Why do that with so many babies in his native Brazil that are dying of hunger and have no place to live,” her message, which was translated to English by the Latin Times, read. “Kids are not mascots nor scientific experiments. Selfishness is so big that he goes out and make babies. The liberty of opinion.”

The former Miss Universe confessed to People en Español that her younger brother is a product of artificial insemination. “What I realized now, [is that] we have to be politically correct all the time,” she said. “Not everything is perfect, and not everything is normal.” You may remember Alicia from when she made headlines last year for accusing Donald Trump of body-shaming her and calling her “Miss Piggy” after she gained some weight when she was crowned Miss Universe in 1996.

