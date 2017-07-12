Is Courteney Cox Pregnant At 53? New Report Claims She & Johnny McDaid Are Planning For Baby

Courteney Cox recently said that she’d ‘love to’ have a baby with BF Johnny McDaid. And according to a new report, she may be making that happen sooner rather than later. She’s reportedly even considering IVF asap!

At 53 years old, Courteney Cox, may be planning to expand her family! Already the proud mother of Coco Arquette, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, 45, Courteney is finally ready to add to her brood — and it’s all thanks to her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 40. In fact, according to an OK! magazine report, sources have even revealed that the former Friends star is seriously considering seeing a fertility specialist about having a child together. “Of course Courteney has been keeping the idea very hush-hush,” an insider for the publication said. “But even though she hasn’t talked about it openly, she’s never given up hope.”

If Courteney’s truly serious about having a bundle of joy though, the road to two-time parenthood will not be an easy one for her. “Because of her age, if she does want to try for a baby, she would have to do IVF with donor eggs, and even then it could still be a struggle,” the source explained. However, if anyone can do it, Courteney can! “She’s always taken good care of herself, and she’s as healthy as a woman 10 years younger,” the source added. Even still though, Courteney’s reportedly under “no illusions.” “If she and Johnny decide to go ahead with IVF, I imagine she’d want to begin treatments right away to increase their chances of success.”

And while this report may sound far-fetched, Courteney herself admitted just last month that she’d love to bring another child into the world. “I would love to have a baby now,” she gushed in the 2017 issue of NewBeauty Summer-Fall. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.” Courteney then added, “I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

The Irish rocker and the actress are apparently “in a great place right now” so they think now is the best time to try for a bundle of joy. And if they do happen to get pregnant? “They would definitely tie the knot in that case,” the insider dished. But all hope is not lost for Courteney and Johnny if they can’t conceive. “Her friends say that she’ll likely consider adopting,” the insider said. “But having a baby would be a miracle for her — a complete dream come true.”

