Corinne Olympios Returning To ‘BiP’ For Reunion Special After DeMario Scandal: ‘I Am Very Happy’

Guess who’s back? Back again? Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios announced on July 12 that she will be joining her former cast mates for the taping of the ABC reality TV series reunion special later this summer. “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special,” Corinne said in a statement to our sister site Variety. Corinne’s decision to return for the show’s reunion may come as a shock to fans, as the former Bachelor star is no longer involved in production in Mexico following a serious sex scandal that occurred on the first day of filming.

Production on BiP‘s Season 4 came to a screeching halt in mid June after allegations of sexual misconduct arose between Corinne and her fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. A producer reported they had witnessed Corinne and DeMario allegedly participating in sexual activity in a pool while the cameras were rolling. Corinne was reportedly too intoxicated to consent to the act.

