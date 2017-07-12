Christina Aguilera Planning Comeback With Epic New Album & VMA Vanguard Award

Christina Aguilera plans to burst back onto the music scene in a big way, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! When is she making her exciting return?

If you’ve been missing some Christina Aguilera in your life, the wait might finally be over! The legendary singer reportedly has been planning her long-awaited return. “The comeback is brewing. Christina has been working on new music and is ready to take over the pop world again,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. Christina, 36, reportedly has been getting more and more psyched to take the stage and blow our minds. “She really is looking forward to making a serious splash and be in the limelight all over again,” the insider dished.

Christina used to be a familiar face on The Voice, but she hasn’t been on the show in a while. If that was bumming you out, don’t worry it reportedly was because she’s been hard at work on her new sound! “The reason she hasn’t returned to be a mentor on The Voice as of late is so she can put all her focus on her comeback,” the source told us. Xtina’s fans have been speculating that the “Candy Man” singer could be receiving the MTV Vanguard Award this year. How amazing would it be if she debuted her new music at the VMAs?

She recently added MTV’s Twitter to her exclusive list of 24 accounts she actually follows and has been hinting a new music on social media. Something could definitely be in the works! “It’s gearing up to start at the MTV Video Music Awards,” the insider continued. “She is looking to drop an album by the holidays and announce a tour next year. She can’t wait to get back into the swing of things and get back to being the Diva she is.”

Finishing touches to my heart ❤️ 🎼 pic.twitter.com/aKFCOYhpTj — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, would you just love an epic comeback from Christina?