Chris O’Dowd & Dawn O’Porter Welcome Baby #2 — See Their ‘Delicious’ Newborn Son

‘Bridesmaids’ star Chris O’Dowd & his wife Dawn O’Porter are two-time parents! The duo welcomed their 2nd son, baby Valentine, into the world earlier this month, and announced his arrival with the cutest pic!

Welcome to the world, Valentine O’Porter! Chris O’Dowd, 37, and his British TV presenter wife Dawn O’Porter, 38, have a new bundle of joy in their lives, and he is absolutely precious. Dawn gave birth to baby boy Valentine on July 1, and announced his arrival nearly two weeks later on July 12. The new mom couldn’t resist sharing a first pic of her little one while she was at it either, as she posted a sweet image of her and Chris’ newborn dressed in a duck onesie via Instagram. We can only imagine how thrilled Chris and Dawn are about having two kids! Click here to see more stars who gave/will give birth this year.

“Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap,” Dawn captioned Valentine’s adorable first pic. “Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O’Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness #soinlove.” Aw! Chris and Dawn are also the proud parents of two-year-old Art O’Porter, and we can bet Art is super pumped about becoming a big brother. In Chris’ own birth announcement, he wrote via Twitter, “We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going ‘Cheep’. #DadJoke #Valentine.” The actor posted the same photo along with his message.

Throughout her pregnancy, Dawn shared regular photos of her baby bump and maternity style over social media. She also made sure to keep her followers updated on her food cravings. “When you are heavily pregnant and decide to steam clean all your furniture then can’t move your hips so lie down and your husband brings you a ham, cheese and onion sandwich with a side of veggie chips because he knows what makes everything better again,” she wrote alongside a June 12 pic of her food. Congrats again, Chris and Dawn!

