Chris Cornell: Blood Found At Scene Of His Suicide Not Evidence Of Foul Play

When grisly photos of Chris Cornell’s suicide scene were released on July 11, some feared the blood found indicated foul play. Now, medical examiners are weighing in on the tragic events.

After rock icon Chris Cornell took his own life on May 17, the forensic team documented the entire scene, which included some blood under his body. This raised serious questions about the Soundgarden frontman’s death. Was it in fact a suicide? Could another party have had a hand in this? Is the blood smeared in the bathroom proof of foul play? According to medical examiners TMZ spoke with, the graphic scene is actually fairly common in hanging cases. Head here to check out the beloved vocalist through the years.

The experts shared that when someone takes their life by hanging, many times they are prone to bleeding from the mouth and nose due to a buildup of blood caused by the pressure on their neck and spine. Despite the grisly appearance of the scene they found, medical examiners say this is not a sign of foul play. So why is the blood smeared on the floor in the newly released images? When paramedics discovered Chris where he’d hung himself on the hotel bathroom door, they attempted to revive him, making the mess.

Another detail that raised concerns was the way Chris was described when EMTs first found him. The police report stated that he was “covered in blood splatter.” But this too has not been deemed a sign of foul play. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s report states that this was caused by “pronounced congestion of the head and neck above the ligature furrow mark.” This means the noose brought about severe swelling above the neckline. Although knowing that there was no foul play is a relief, it doesn’t alleviate the tremendous loss to the music world and beyond.

