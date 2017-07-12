Chipotle is finally taking things a step further and adding the long anticipated tasty item of queso to their menu. Read all about their delicious plan here!

Chipotle is changing their menu options in a big way by adding the long awaited very tasty queso! The new item will cost extra like the Mexican restaurant’s current favorite, guacamole, according to USA Today. Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Crumpacker revealed that the queso option will do a run in its New York City test location starting on July 10 and will branch out to other locations after a month. Although there’s tons of anticipation for the addition, Mark warned that the queso may not taste like its competitors due to its all natural ingredients. “When you compare it to the more synthetic ones, it’s got a different texture,” the businessman told the outlet. “But it’s melted cheese and that’s what actual cheese tastes like.”

Queso is not the only new menu option ready to premiere. Two new kinds of frozen margaritas and a salad is also ready to be added and take the Chipotle world by storm. The changes are part of an effort to help take the popular chain out of the slump it fell into after a highly publicized outbreak of E.coli. The negative incident even caused national speculation that the restaurant would officially close its doors but fortunately they’ve been able to remain open and continue to serve Mexican food lovers all around the country.

Ever since the queso announcement, Chipotle followers have been expressing their excitement all over Twitter and it doesn’t seem to be wavering. The store’s promotional ideas throughout the years have proven to be successful so it’s no surprise that this most recent concoction is making strong headlines. There’s a lot of competition in the world of Mexican food but with the high demand for Chipotle’s all natural menu, we are confident that the restaurant will continue to thrive.

"Chipotle will now have queso" pic.twitter.com/JHBqVsf6Pw — J A K E H E R R O N (@jake_herron) July 11, 2017

Chipotle is testing out queso. McDonald's is testing out bacon cheese fries. What a time to be alive. — Mar (@marleeandme33) July 12, 2017

Rumor has it that Chipotle is getting queso. Game changer. — Jena Sciulli (@jenasciulli) July 10, 2017

CHIPOTLE IS GETTING QUESO GOD BLESS!! — Em 🎮 (@Em_Ann_Em) July 10, 2017

