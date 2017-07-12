Celine Dion Channels Lady Gaga In Dramatic Cape & Hat

Celine Dion’s latest look served up some serious déjà vu when she stepped out in a flowing cape and big hat, looking just like Lady Gaga.

Celine Dion‘s style roll shows no signs of slowing down — if anything her looks are even more fierce than ever before! For her latest outing in Paris, Celine, 49, made a grand entrance as she rocked white from head-to-toe, adding some drama to the look thanks to her sweeping cape and large, wide-brim hat — and seeing her in the get-up instantly reminded us of another divine diva: Lady Gaga!

Celine’s look could’ve come right out of Gaga’s closet, and she rocked it with killer confidence, too! The star sported a Ralph & Russo Fall 2016 Couture look, which included a floor-length cashmere cape.

Lady Gaga has worn a slew of eccentric costumes, but Celine’s latest outfit reminded us of one in particular: her outfit for the 2016 American Music Awards, where the songstress rocked a white suit by designer Brandon Maxwell, flaunting her cleavage in the plunging jacket which she wore sans shirt. The flared trousers and blazer were topped off with a matching white hat, which further added to the ensemble — and Celine’s outfit seemed so similar to Gaga’s!



Ever since Celine started working with stylist Law Roach her outfits have been AMAZING — and we’re seriously impressed with the way she can work it in the attire. Killer confidence is required in order to make the clothes shine — if not, they could easily overpower someone.

Check out how each leading lady made the look her own and let us know who you think really rocked the white pantsuit to perfection.