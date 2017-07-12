Abby Lee Miller, Martha Stewart & 14 More Celebs Who Went To Prison

‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller just started her yearlong sentence in prison, however she isn’t the first star to spend time behind bars! Here are some familiar faces who also ended up in the slammer!

On July 12, TV personality Abby Lee Miller, 51, was ordered to serve a year sentence for attempting to hide $775,000 in income during bankruptcy proceedings. She was indicted on 20 counts of fraud and forced to pay a $40,000 fine and a $120,000 judgement for the 2016 currency-reporting violation. Although the Dance Moms star’s highly publicized downfall is shocking, is it hardly the first time a world-famous star has been ordered to serve time! Here are a few other familiar faces who have faced prison!

For lots of stars, their run-ins with the law happened long before they found fame. Like Tim Allen, who served 15 months in prison for drug trafficking in 1979! Or how about Mark Wahlberg? Before he was helping the Transformers defend Earth against the Decepticons, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison for attacking a man with a wooden stick. And before Robert Downey Jr. was an Avenger, he was forced to a serve a year in prison for a violating probation related to a drug and weapon violation in 1999.

However, O.J. Simpson didn’t find himself in legal hot water until after his career in the NFL came to an end. And although he was famously acquitted of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, he was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and ordered to serve 33 years in prison. Similarly, at 62 Martha Stewart couldn’t claim youthful naivety when she lied to federal investigators about stock sales in 2004. That earned her a year in prison! And Lil’ Kim was a bona fide hitmaker when she was ordered to serve a year in prison for lying to a federal grand jury in order to protect friends involved in a shooting outside a Manhattan radio station in 2001.

But arguably the most common cause for legal trouble among celebs, like Abby, is attempts to hide cash from the U.S. government. And others have also paid for that mistake with serious jail time! In 2013, singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced to 3 months in prison and 3 months home confinement for failing to pay any taxes on $1.8 million in income. Likewise, action star Wesley Snipes had to spend 3 years in prison for simply not filing a tax return for 4 years! Want to see more? Check out the gallery above!

