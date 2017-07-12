13 Celebrity Couples Who Split After Their Cheating Scandals Went Public

Nothing breaks up a Hollywood romance quite like infidelity. From Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore to Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran, check out all these celeb couples that split after someone got caught cheating!

Some couples are strong enough to weather the storm of a public cheating scandal. They realize that their love is too important to throw away and are willing to work past the betrayal and hurt feelings to patch their fractured relationship. Then, there are these couples, whose love was killed once the infidelity went public. Take Eva Longoria and Tony Parker. Once news got out that he was having an affair with his former teammate’s wife, Erin Barry, Eva bounced the San Antonio Spurs star to the sidelines.

Tony’s not the only baller that has been caught going “one on one” with other women. Khloe Kardashian famously accused James Harden of “not wanting to be monogamous,” and that she had “the receipts to prove it.” So, she dunked on the relationship and moved on. Similarly, Iggy Azaela tried to keep her engagement going with Nick Young after the Los Angeles Lakers star famously confessed to a teammate that he fooled around behind her back. Yet, when Nick’s ex got knocked up after a one-night stand, Iggy knew she and Nick were over. It’s not just basketball stars that have fouled out of their relationships. Tiger Woods’s marriage to Elin Nordegren fell apart in 2009 after she learned of his extramarital affair. Though Tiger apologized for his “transgressions,” it wasn’t enough. They were divorced in 2010.

When talking about homes wrecked by cheating, it’s hard not to think of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, especially since Brad’s affair led to an 11-year relationship with the “other woman,” Angelina Jolie. Arnold Schwarzenegger famously fathered a child with his long-time cleaning lady, Mildred Patricia Baena, resulting in the end of his 25-year marriage to Maria Shriver. It seems that Chris Brown didn’t learn Arnold’s lesson, as his relationship with Karrueche Tran self-destructed after word got out he had a daughter with Nia Guzman.

Similarly, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore’s marriage was DOA after he allegedly had an affair with a then 22-year-old woman. With the alleged cheating taking place right before Ashton and Demi’s seventh wedding anniversary, there was no way their relationship was going to survive. KPatz was also dead after Kristen Stewart cheated on her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Since that scandal, Robert has moved on to become engaged to FKA Twigs, and K-Stew has started dating Stella Maxwell. It’s a shame that all of these scandals didn’t end so happily.

There are plenty more celebrity relationships broken up by cheating, HollywoodLifers, so check out the gallery above to see them all.