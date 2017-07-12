Brandon Rogers’ Brother Danni Gives Tearful Thanks To Fans — ‘I Lost My Best Friend’

Hopefully you’re wearing waterproof mascara. Ahead of Brandon Roger’s ‘AGT’ audition, brother Danni tearfully thanked fans for sending their love and prayers to his ‘best friend.’

Brandon Rogers was on the road to success when he was tragically killed in a car crash on June 11. The 29-year old auditioned for America’s Got Talent months ago with the hopes of becoming a famous singer, but it wasn’t until July 11 that his tape aired. His brother, Danni Rogers, addressed the monumental moment via Instagram in the most heart-wrenching video that is guaranteed to make you tear up (watch below). “I can’t respond to everyone (too heartbreaking) but I did want to thank EVERYONE for their prayers and condolences,” he began, “It really does mean so much to me and my family. I lost my best friend yesterday, but to see all the lives he’s touched brings joy to my heart.”

If you missed last night’s America’s Got Talent, there’s an additional video on Danni’s Instagram page of his brother’s performance. It’s powerful, inspirational, and everything you’d expect from a man who received an astounding FOUR yeses from the judges. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and hostess Tyra Banks fell in love with Brandon’s character and charming personality. He wowed the crowd with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” By the end of the song the audience were on their feet and the auditorium was filled with applause.

Unfortunately, Brandon will not be competing any longer due to the heartbreaking tragedy. He used music as a way to cope with his mother’s near-death experience after he found her lying “in a pool of blood” at home. “We rushed her to the hospital and the doctors were like heroes…they saved her life,” he said in the AGT tape. “It made me want to be the doctor that I am today.”

HollywoodLifers, are you getting emotional from watching the video?