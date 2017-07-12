Brad Pitt Channeling Emotions From Divorce Into Art — Creating ’Truly Impressive’ Work

Brad Pitt has found a way to release his feelings while creating beauty. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the actor has been putting his emotions from his divorce with Angelina Jolie into his pieces and they aren’t half bad!

“Neither Brad [Pitt] nor Angelina [Jolie] have plans to step back into the spotlight any time soon,” a source close to the 53-year-old Allied actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Aside from parenting, Brad is really focused on art right now, and it’s proving both challenging and amazingly therapeutic for him. Brad loves learning a new craft, and really enjoys using his hands in addition to his mind.” Click here to see pics of Brad and his kids.

“Brad has always been super creative, and is already an amazing photographer, but learning sculpture and different painting techniques is proving to be an amazing new lease on life for him,” the insider continued. “Whenever Brad is feeling stressed or down he finds himself heading to the studio, and losing himself in a new project is the very best way for him to get his head straight again. Brad’s been channeling all of his emotional energy and trauma into art, and he’s been creating some truly impressive pieces.” That definitely sounds like an amazing way to get out your emotions doing a divorce and custody battle.

Brad and his 42-year-old estranged wife have reportedly become more communicative recently in an attempt to successfully co-parent their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that both the kids and Angie are “happy” now that they’ve moved into a mansion much closer to their dad. Brad is also sharing his passion for art and architecture with his children, as another source revealed he loves to take the kids around the city and discuss the designs of buildings with them.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brad using his art as an outlet for all of the emotions he’s feeling during his divorce and custody battle with Angie? Let us know below!